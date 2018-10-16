André 3000 and Robert Pattinson Venture Into Space in 'High Life'

The film marks the ATLien's return to acting

October 16, 2018
Kyle McCann
Andre 3000, Andre Lauren Benjamin, Outkast. 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards / Robert Pattinson at the Los Angeles Premiere of Magnolia's DAMSEL

Byron Purvis-AdMedia-SIPA USA / JC Olivera-SIPA USA

Looks like the ATLien is heading back into space. André 3000 is returning to acting alongside Twilight alum Robert Pattinson in the upcoming sci-fi thriller High Life. 

French filmmaker Claire Denis eerily directs the tale of a group of convicts who are tricked into a space voyage right into a black hole, all while be experimented on. Check out the trailer:

It's three-stacks' first acting role since his critically-acclaimed performance as Jimi Hendrix in the 2013 biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side.  

High Life will hit theaters next year.

Tags: 
Andre 3000
Robert Pattinson
High Life

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Talk With Ellie From The Lottery Lucky Gas Station in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jacqueline Gerling from the Cleveland Metroparks Talks About Boo at the Zoo! WDOKFM: On-Demand
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 5th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes