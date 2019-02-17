Thanksgiving Stress Caused Pink to Slash Husband Carey Hart's Tires

It is a pretty stressful time of year

February 17, 2019
Kyle McCann

The holidays can be a pretty stressful time of year and, well, people do crazy things when they're stressed out. Even Pink.

The star recently took on some burning questions on The Ellen Show, and revealed the last time she hurt herself doing something stupid.

Pink also told Ellen about her upcoming album, Hurts To Be Human, and latest single "Walk Me Home."

Beautiful Trauma was Pink's last release, and scored a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The "What About Us" singer didn't make it to the GRAMMY Awards because of a sick kid, but did post this sweet homemade GRAMMY her kids made her when the family found out she didn't win. 

Thanks Kids:) my favorite kind of award

Pink

