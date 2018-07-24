$1 Doughnuts!!!

July 24, 2018
Features

 

Krispy Kreme is celebrating their birthday on Friday, July 27th but they're giving customers some presents! If you head to a participating location this Friday and purchase any dozen of doughnuts, you'll get a dozen of their deeeeelicious Original Glazed for only one dollar!

In addition, they're offering a yummy new Glazed Confetti Doughnut for a limited time (July 27th - August 2nd) to help celebrate their special occasion.

 

krispy kreme
doughnuts
donuts

