$1 Doughnuts!!!

Krispy Kreme is celebrating their birthday on Friday, July 27th but they're giving customers some presents! If you head to a participating location this Friday and purchase any dozen of doughnuts, you'll get a dozen of their deeeeelicious Original Glazed for only one dollar!

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018

In addition, they're offering a yummy new Glazed Confetti Doughnut for a limited time (July 27th - August 2nd) to help celebrate their special occasion.