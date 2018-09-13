Amazon Is Getting Into Christmas Tree Business

Here we go again-- Amazon is seriously taking over the world.

The company continues to introduce new services or products that eliminate the need for other products or services. Why leave your house to shop when you can just Amazon Prime it?

Now, they are getting into the holiday game. Finding a nice, real Christmas tree can be a bit of a pain. Not all trees are created equally and it's a huge struggle to strap them to the roof of the car.

Well, this year Amazon wants to make the Christmas tree hunting process easier for you.

Amazon is planning on selling fresh, live Christmas trees starting in November, according to the Associated Press.https://t.co/J1CeuC5L1U — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 12, 2018

Beginning in November, buyers can pick between Douglas firs, Norfolk Island pines, among other options. The trees will ship in a box within 10 days of the tree being cut down.

Customers will also get to pick the delivery date to ensure they're available and to make sure the tree arrives at a time they are ready to set it up.

Does ordering a live Christmas tree from Amazon take away one of your family traditions? Let us know.