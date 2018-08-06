Jason L. Nelson/AdMedia

Sneak-Peek: Keith Urban Setlist

August 6, 2018
Categories: 
Concerts
Entertainment
Features

Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban is bringing his “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” to Blossom Music Center on Friday, August 10th. Here's what we think his setlist might look like!

  • Never Comin Down
  • Days Go By
  • Coming Home
  • Sweet Thing
  • Somewhere in My Car
  • Long Hot Summer
  • Parallel Line
  • You Gonna Fly
  • Put You in a Song
  • We Were Us (with Kelsea Ballerini)
  • Stupid Boy (Acoustic)
  • Somebody Like You
  • Where the Blacktop Ends (with Larkin Poe)
  • Love the Way It Hurts (So Good)
  • Blue Ain't Your Color
  • Drop Top
  • Cop Car
  • The Fighter
  • Kiss a Girl
  • Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me
  • You Look Good in My Shirt
  • Gone Tomorrow (Here Today)
  • John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16
  • Wasted Time
  • But for the Grace of God
  • Horses

 

Tags: 
Keith Urban
setlist

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 3rd Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Arsenio Hall! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Lisa From Pinecrest Talks About Summer Discover Day with Jen and Tim WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis from the Indians Stops By The Studio To Discuss The Upcoming 7 Game Homestand! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get The Dish on Infinity Mirrors At The Cleveland Art Museum WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With The Cleveland Zoo About the Snow Leopards and Asian Highlands WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes