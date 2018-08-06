Sneak-Peek: Keith Urban Setlist

Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban is bringing his “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” to Blossom Music Center on Friday, August 10th. Here's what we think his setlist might look like!

Never Comin Down

Days Go By

Coming Home

Sweet Thing

Somewhere in My Car

Long Hot Summer

Parallel Line

You Gonna Fly

Put You in a Song

We Were Us (with Kelsea Ballerini)

Stupid Boy (Acoustic)

Somebody Like You

Where the Blacktop Ends (with Larkin Poe)

Love the Way It Hurts (So Good)

Blue Ain't Your Color

Drop Top

Cop Car

The Fighter

Kiss a Girl

Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me

You Look Good in My Shirt

Gone Tomorrow (Here Today)

John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16

Wasted Time

But for the Grace of God

Horses