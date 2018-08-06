Sneak-Peek: Keith Urban Setlist
August 6, 2018
Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban is bringing his “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” to Blossom Music Center on Friday, August 10th. Here's what we think his setlist might look like!
- Never Comin Down
- Days Go By
- Coming Home
- Sweet Thing
- Somewhere in My Car
- Long Hot Summer
- Parallel Line
- You Gonna Fly
- Put You in a Song
- We Were Us (with Kelsea Ballerini)
- Stupid Boy (Acoustic)
- Somebody Like You
- Where the Blacktop Ends (with Larkin Poe)
- Love the Way It Hurts (So Good)
- Blue Ain't Your Color
- Drop Top
- Cop Car
- The Fighter
- Kiss a Girl
- Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me
- You Look Good in My Shirt
- Gone Tomorrow (Here Today)
- John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16
- Wasted Time
- But for the Grace of God
- Horses