Keith Urban Gives Sick Fan Private Concert At Her Hospital Bed

By Meredith Ganzman

Keith Urban surprised a terminally ill fan at the hospital, who was too sick to attend his concert.

Marissa has multiple debilitating conditions, which prevent her from leaving her hospital bed.

So her Ohio nurses reached out to Urban to make the 25-year-old’s dream come true.

Marissa’s mom tells Radio.com that he spent an hour with her -- singing to and comforting one of his biggest fans.

Then he invited the staff and Marissa’s family to that night’s show, where he dedicated the concert to her.