Kangas Family: Rainbow Stories 2018

December 7, 2018

FACTS:

  • At 28 weeks, Victor was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, where his mom was visiting her sister.
  • He was 2 pounds, 6 ounces, 14 and ¾ inches.
  • Rainbow worked with the Kangas family to get them back to Cleveland via our critical transport team.
  • Victor spent a total of 8 weeks in the hospital: 5 in the NICU and 3 in step down. When he came home in September, he weighed 5 pounds.
  • Cecelia and Hugh also decided to join the world a little early – both spent a number of weeks in the NICU – all three Kangas kids had the same nurses!

NOW:

  • Victor is now in the fifth grade and is on a gymnastics team, is learning the trumpet and has enough charisma to light up any room he enters.
  • Cecelia is now four years old. She loves preschool, dance, cheerleading and playing with her brothers, especially her “baby” Hugh.
  • Hugh is now three years old and thriving. He is the class clown in his preschool class (and at home) and has had no serious long term issues to date.

To make your gift today call 216-983-KIDS, visit HERE or text UHRainbow to 51555. Learn More ways to help our Rainbow Radiothon here.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Rainbow Stories 2018

