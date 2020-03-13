Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! Cancelled

March 13, 2020
JR Eaton
Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!
Categories: 
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

In accordance with the local health authority’s recommendations on travel and group gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns, the Sesame Street Live scheduled on April 4-5, 2020 at The Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University has been cancelled. All credit card sales will automatically be refunded within 7-10 business days.  Patrons must go to point of purchase. Cash refunds must go to the Box Office, please check hours of operation for box office hours.

Tags: 
Sesame Street Live

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Talk To Linda Carney From The St. Patrick's Day Committee WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards from UH Rainbow Gives An Updated Interview On Coronavirus WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - March 6th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Dr. Edwards, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist At UH Rainbow About Coronavirus WDOKFM: On-Demand
Believe in Ohio Continues to Create a “Culture of Innovation” in Ohio High Schools WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - February 21st 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes