Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! Cancelled

In accordance with the local health authority’s recommendations on travel and group gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns, the Sesame Street Live scheduled on April 4-5, 2020 at The Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University has been cancelled. All credit card sales will automatically be refunded within 7-10 business days. Patrons must go to point of purchase. Cash refunds must go to the Box Office, please check hours of operation for box office hours.