SALVATION ARMY PICKUP SERVICE AND DROPOFF LOCATIONS TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Donors Encouraged to Save Clothing, Shoes, Furniture and other Household Donations Until Crisis Subsides



Cleveland, OH (March 23, 2020) – In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, The Salvation Army’s pickup service and Family Thrift Stores, located at 5005 Euclid Ave Cleveland OH 44103, have made the decision to temporarily close for the safety of the workers & shoppers. It is underdetermined at this time when both services will resume operations. The Salvation Army is requesting that donors refrain from dropping items at its stores, donation centers and drop boxes until the crisis subsides.



“Due to the” Stay at Home” order by Governor DeWine, we are unable to keep both our thrift stores & donation pick up services active. At this time, we are asking our local community members to hold on to their clothing, shoes, furniture and other household items—for now,” said Major Van Wirth, Administrator for Business of The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Cleveland. “Our concern is that drop box locations will overflow, leaving items out in the elements to be ruined, which would cause a large sanitation issue,” continued Wirth.



For those who are looking for more information regarding in-kind donations, call 1-800-SA-TRUCK or visit SATRUCK.ORG o get up-to-date information on when in-kind gifts will begin being accepted again.