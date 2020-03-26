Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Stays Connected with Fans Online

CLEVELAND (March 25, 2020) – While things are on pause, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame continues to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll. The Rock Hall is helping fans at home stay connected to the Museum and their favorite artists with unique content on rockhall.com and across its social channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

LEARN : For fans of all ages, Rock Hall EDU (rockhall.com/education) delivers FREE engaging lessons, activities and resources that can be incorporated into current learning plans or fun family activities.

WATCH : The Induction Ceremony vault is now open! Enjoy 34 years of uncut Induction speech and performance footage, archival images and never-before available programs with career-spanning essays written by leading music journalists and educators.

LISTEN : Designed to soothe your soul and ease your mind, the Rock Hall's Spotify channel features playlists such as a mindfulness mix, feel-good (much-needed) distraction mix, and career-defining playlists from the Beatles, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Whitney Houston, Prince, and many more.

EXPLORE : The Museum may be temporarily closed, but you can still take a virtual curated tour. Visit rockhall.com/your-tour to choose from "Women Who Rock," "Play It Loud: The Instruments of Rock & Roll Highlights," or "Staff Picks" to see artifacts and exhibits up close.

JAM : Music has the power to bring us together, even when we can't play in the same space. Check out Inductee interviews from inside The Garage exhibit and share your own home jam space performances on social using #rockhallgarage.

SHOP : With the Rock Hall's collection of office décor and accessories, barware and kitchen items available on rockhallstore.com you can bring that rock star vibe into your own home or send as a gift.

PRESERVE : Busy cleaning? Keep an eye out for photos, recordings, and other materials to be potentially added to the Rock Hall's NEO Sound initiative. Of interest are self-recorded films and videos of Northeast Ohio musicians, national acts featured at local venues, or major historical music events.

SUPPORT: Help us deliver on our mission by becoming a Member or Donor Circle supporter! Donors and Members enjoy a variety of benefits including exclusive news, pre-sales, and more.

Ways to engage with the Rock Hall can be found at rockhall.com/explore-online. Regular updates on the Rock Hall’s temporarily closure is also available at rockhall.com/coronavirus and its social media channels.