Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum Closed

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME STATEMENT

The health and safety of our community is critically important to us. As part of an international effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), this week we made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year. Today we are announcing the temporary closing of our Museum to the public.

Effective Saturday, March 14th, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum will be closed through Friday, March 27th. We will continue to monitor the situation week to week with public health officials and provide regular updates on our website (rockhall.com/coronavirus) and our social media channels.

Given this temporary closure, we have postponed the following events:

- Wednesday, March 18 – Spotlight: Janis Joplin

- Wednesday, March 25 – Film Series: Linda Ronstad

If you have purchased a ticket for a postponed event, we will issue a full refund and alert you via email of the opportunity to purchase when the event is rescheduled. If you have purchased a ticket for general admission, it will be honored at our Box Office upon your future visit or refunded.

We look forward to welcoming fans back to our Museum in the near future.

Meanwhile, we encourage teachers working to create plans for distance learning to explore our free online resources that help you engage students through the power of rock & roll. Visit Rock Hall EDU (edu.rockhall.com), our new digital learning platform, to create a free account and access professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and other digitized primary source materials from our Library & Archives. Our resources meet national and state learning standards in a variety of subject areas, including music, social studies, English and more.