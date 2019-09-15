Ric Ocasek Of The Cars Dead At 75

September 15, 2019
JR Eaton
Ric Ocasek, the singer and guitarist for the Cars

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Categories: 
Music

Ric Ocasek, the singer and guitarist for the Cars and also a hit-making album producer, has died at the age of 75.

According to NBCNewYork, police said they received a call around 4 p.m. for an unconscious male at a townhouse on East 19th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement sources confirmed the deceased was Ocasek.

The Cars had 13 top-40 singles and were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2018. The band were described as "hook-savvy with the perfect combo of new wave and classic rock." After the band broke up in 1988, Ocasek recorded as a solo artist and worked as a producer, helping create hit albums such as Weezer’s Blue Album, Green Album and Everything Will Be Alright In The End as well as records for No Doubt, Bad Brains and Bad Religion. The Cars reunited later in 2010-11.

Ocasek is survived by six sons, two from each of his three marriages. He and his third wife, former supermodel Paulina Porizkova, announced their separation in 2018.

Tags: 
Ric Ocasek
the cars

