Phil Collins Cleveland Setlist, Videos & Review

Phil Collins brought his Not Dead Yet Tour to Cleveland October 18th at Quicken Loans Arena including all his hits, covers and some Genesis classics! Take a look at the full setlist below and what you had to say about the concert:

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)

Another Day in Paradise

I Missed Again

Hang in Long Enough

Throwing It All Away (Genesis song)

Follow You Follow Me (Genesis song)

Can't Turn Back the Years

Who Said I Would

Separate Lives (Stephen Bishop cover)

You'll Be in My Heart

Drum Trio

Something Happened on the Way to Heaven

You Know What I Mean

In the Air Tonight

You Can't Hurry Love (The Supremes cover)

Dance Into the Light

Invisible Touch (Genesis song)

Easy Lover (Philip Bailey cover)

Sussudio

Encore:

Take Me Home

Phil Collins - Not Dead Yet Live Tour Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, Ohio - October 18, 2018



In The Air Tonight pic.twitter.com/PaCncVbFUM — Shaun (@ShaunPine) October 19, 2018

Phil Collins sang that he’s "an ordinary man" during the encore of his Not Dead Yet Tour stop on Thursday night in Cleveland. But his performance during the course of the just over two-hour show was, in fact, extraordinary | https://t.co/4WCoetXhgz Photos by Lynn Ischay pic.twitter.com/psMVBqOlNG — GenesisFan (@genesisfan) October 19, 2018

Phil Collins shrugs off his health problems and delivers the hits in Cleveland https://t.co/4Xct1v5fJW pic.twitter.com/OhEHm3bOps — billboard (@billboard) October 19, 2018

Saw Phil Collins in Cleveland tonight. Great concert. Hobbled but still has his voice and what a band pic.twitter.com/tjSITTcthQ — Michael McClenaghan (@mcclenaghan49) October 19, 2018