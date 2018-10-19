Phil Collins Cleveland Setlist, Videos & Review
Phil Collins brought his Not Dead Yet Tour to Cleveland October 18th at Quicken Loans Arena including all his hits, covers and some Genesis classics! Take a look at the full setlist below and what you had to say about the concert:
- Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
- Another Day in Paradise
- I Missed Again
- Hang in Long Enough
- Throwing It All Away (Genesis song)
- Follow You Follow Me (Genesis song)
- Can't Turn Back the Years
- Who Said I Would
- Separate Lives (Stephen Bishop cover)
- You'll Be in My Heart
- Drum Trio
- Something Happened on the Way to Heaven
- You Know What I Mean
- In the Air Tonight
- You Can't Hurry Love (The Supremes cover)
- Dance Into the Light
- Invisible Touch (Genesis song)
- Easy Lover (Philip Bailey cover)
- Sussudio
Encore:
- Take Me Home
Phil Collins - Not Dead Yet Live Tour Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, Ohio - October 18, 2018— Shaun (@ShaunPine) October 19, 2018
In The Air Tonight pic.twitter.com/PaCncVbFUM
Phil Collins sang that he’s "an ordinary man" during the encore of his Not Dead Yet Tour stop on Thursday night in Cleveland. But his performance during the course of the just over two-hour show was, in fact, extraordinary | https://t.co/4WCoetXhgz Photos by Lynn Ischay pic.twitter.com/psMVBqOlNG— GenesisFan (@genesisfan) October 19, 2018
Phil Collins shrugs off his health problems and delivers the hits in Cleveland https://t.co/4Xct1v5fJW pic.twitter.com/OhEHm3bOps— billboard (@billboard) October 19, 2018
Saw Phil Collins in Cleveland tonight. Great concert. Hobbled but still has his voice and what a band pic.twitter.com/tjSITTcthQ— Michael McClenaghan (@mcclenaghan49) October 19, 2018
@AmyKeysVox I have just had the privilege to listen to you live tonight in Cleveland, with the one and only, Phil Collins... what a treat... I have been following your performances for many years. Keep up with the good singing, Amy Keys. pic.twitter.com/OR4Muz2j8Y— Pablo D. Gomez (@gomezpablo2005) October 19, 2018