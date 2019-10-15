Northeast Ohio Trick-or-Treat Times 2019

Check out the dates and times for trick-or-treat events across northeast Ohio below thanks to fox8.com.

Akron

Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Alliance

Thursday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Amherst

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ashland

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The city asks that you only approach homes with their front porch light on.

Auburn Township

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aurora

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Avon

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Avon Lake

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bainbridge Township

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials suggest you check with your development or homeowners association for alternative dates.

Barberton

Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bath Township

Sunday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*Annual Fire Department Halloween Party & the Haunted Jail– 6-8 p.m. at Township Administrative Building, 3864 W. Bath Road

Beachwood

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bedford

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Berea

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brecksville

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brimfield

Saturday, Oct. 26 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Broadview Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brook Park

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brooklyn

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brunswick

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Canton

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Carlisle Township

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Chardon

Thursday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Following Trick-or-Treat in the City, a Halloween parade will be held in around the Square. Cider and donuts will be served after the parade.

Chester Township

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cleveland

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cleveland Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cedar Lee Candy Crawl is Friday, October 18 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Lee Road

Clyde

Saturday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat will be held after the Clyde Halloween Parade that begins at 4 p.m.

Conneaut

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copley Township

Sunday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls

Saturday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City Hall Trick-or-Treat at the Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Building, Thursday, Oct. 31 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Eastlake

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elyria

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Euclid

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fairview Park

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Geneva

Sunday, Oct. 27 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Green

Saturday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city asks you to leave your light on if you’re participating.

Hartville

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association for details.

Howland

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hudson

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huron

Thursday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the city-wide trick-or-treat date and time, however many neighborhood associations choose to set their own dates/times.

Independence

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson Township

Sunday, October 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kent

Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The city reminds residents to turn on your front porch lights if you plan to participate.

Kirtland

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaGrange

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lake Township

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many allotments in the Township set their own dates and times for trick or treat, so please check with your own neighborhood for its schedule of these events.

Lakewood

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Louisville

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mansfield

Thursday, Oct. 24 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mayfield Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Medina

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mentor

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middleburg Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe Falls

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Canton

Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

North Olmsted

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Ridgeville

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Norton

Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Norwalk

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Participating households are asked to leave their porch lights on.

Oberlin

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Olmsted Falls

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Olmsted Township

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Orrville

Wednesday, Oct. 30 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are interested in participating, simply turn on your porch light.

Parma

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pepper Pike

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plain Township

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Port Clinton

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ravenna

Saturday, Oct. 26 3 to 5 p.m.

Rocky River

Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sagamore Hills

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Sandusky

Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Shaker Heights

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Solon

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Euclid

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stow

Saturday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Leave on your porch light if you’re handing out treats.

Streetsboro

Sunday, Oct. 27 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Strongsville

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Police ask motorists to use extra caution during those hours.

Tallmadge

Thursday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents wishing to participate should leave their porch light on. The Halloween Street Dance at the Recreation Center’s parking lot will follow trick-or-treating.

Twinsburg

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Uniontown

Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association for details.

Vermilion

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Please put your porch light on if you will be passing out candy.

Wadsworth

Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warren

Thursday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrensville Heights

Thursday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Westlake

Thursday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wooster

Trick-or-treat times are organized by each neighborhood.