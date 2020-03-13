I-X Center Cancelled Events

UPDATE COVID-19 STATEMENT FROM THE I-X CENTER

Cleveland, OH - Friday, March 13, 2020

With the Governor of the State of Ohio and Ohio Health Department signing an executive order to cancel all mass gatherings of more than 100 people due to COVID-19, we are announcing today the cancellation of the I-X Indoor Amusement Park. This announcement comes 24 hours after the cancellation of the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama and Marketplace Events announcing the Cleveland Home + Remodel Expo is now rescheduled for Fall 2021.

All advance ticket sales for the I-X Indoor Amusement Park and I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama will be refunded in their original form of payment. Please review the following information to see how the I-X Center and Marketplace Events will execute refunds.

I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama (Canceled)

Advance tickets purchased using a credit card online (pistonpowershow.com) or at Discount Drug Mart will be refunded automatically.

Advance tickets purchased at Discount Drug Mart locations using cash, refunds will be issued at the store tickets were originally purchased.

Advance tickets purchased at Summit Racing Equipment in Tallmadge, Ohio, can be returned for refunds in person at the store or by mailing the tickets to Summit Racing Equipment located at 1200 Southeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, Attention: Ticket Refund.

I-X Indoor Amusement Park (Canceled)

Advance tickets purchased using a credit card online (ixamusementpark.com) or at Discount Drug Mart will be refunded automatically.

Advance tickets purchased at Discount Drug Mart locations using cash, refunds will be issued at the store tickets were originally purchased.

Advance tickets purchased using Groupon will be refunded within 30 days from March 13, 2020.

Cleveland Home + Remodel Expo (Postponed)

If you have purchased a ticket to attend the Cleveland Home + Remodel Expo, your ticket will be accepted at either of these events at the I-X Center:

Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo: Fall 2020 (Exact dates to be determined.)

The Great Big Home + Garden Show: February 5-14, 2021

If you prefer to receive a refund for your Cleveland Home + Remodel Expo tickets or apply the amount you paid for your tickets as a donation to Habitat for Humanity, please click here to complete an official form.

To all event participants, sponsors and vendors: Show management from the I-X Indoor Amusement Park, I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama and Marketplace Events will be in direct communication regarding this year’s cancellation and/or postponement.

I-X Center Management