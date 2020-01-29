Your Great Big Home + Garden Show Ask The Expert Questions & Answers

You submitted your questions to the Great Big Home + Garden Show experts, now we have your answers! The Great Big Home + Garden Show takes place at the I-X Center January 31st through February 9th, 2020. Take a look below at all your great questions and answers:

Q. Ashley in Mentor - We recently planted roses in a new flower bed. We are having a big problem with wild onions growing in this spot. What could we use to get rid of the wild onions without hurting our roses?

A. Wild onions are tough, and you don’t want to pull them because more will develop! The two methods to use are smother or spray. Smothering requires several sheets of wet newspaper applied over the top of the onions, around the roses, then a sheet of black plastic over the newspaper held down with rocks or lawn staples. Keep the area covered for 2 months or more.

In spraying, you can use your choice of general herbicide, such as Bonide BurnOut. It is best applied in spring when new growth is emerging, and fall when the onion is storing energy for the winter. Roll a poster board into a cylinder placed over the onions and spray into the cylinder so the herbicide does not drift onto the roses.

Q. Cathy in Painesville - How often should mulch be completely cleared and replaced in landscape beds?

A. Mulch should break down over the course of 2-5 years. It is considered organic matter, so turn it into your soil, or compost it. You may have to touch up areas every year, and some areas the mulch may last longer. Remember, 2” of mulch is really the max you want to apply from a plant benefit, aesthetic, and cost stand point.

Q. Brittany in Elyria - What are the best indoor plants for an apartment with little access to natural light?

A. Low Light – 8-10’ away from windows/no windows/dark corners/ barely enough to read by:

Cast Iron Plant (Aspidistra elatior) ℗

Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema spp.)

Dracaena spp. (Corn Plant, Dragon Tree, Spike) ↓

Dumb Cane (Dieffenbachia spp.) ↓

Palm Neanthe Bella/Parlor (Chamaedorea elegans) ℗

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum spp.)

Philodendron spp.

Pothos, Devil’s Ivy (Epipremnum spp.) ↓

Snake Plant (Sanseveria spp.) ↓

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolla) ↓

KEY

℗ = pet friendly (dogs & cats) per ASPCA

↑ = accepting of moderate to high soil moisture

↓ = prefers moderate to low soil moisture

*This is an excerpt of our Petitti Gardening Guide “Perfect Places for Houseplants” currently available in stores.

Q. Ashley in Brook Park - What are the best low maintenance bushes for a front yard?

A. For sunny areas (6+ hours of direct sunlight): Barberry, Juniper, Panicle Hydrangea & Spirea

For shady areas (6 hours or less of direct sunlight): Boxwood, Clethra, Smooth Hydrangea, Rhodendron ‘PJM’

Q. Carolyn in Parma Hts. - I am interested in trying organic fertilizers, but am doubting their effectiveness. What are your thoughts or recommendations on brands or sticking with the Scotts 4 step program vs organic?

A. Simply put, synthetic fertilizers, like Scotts, feed the plant, and organic fertilizers, such as Espoma Organic Lawn Care, feed the soil, which in turn feeds the plant. They both contain Nitrogen, Phosphorus, (mostly removed from lawn fertilizers), and Potassium but at different percentages because their nutrients breakdown differently. Generally, organics are slower acting over a long period of time, and synthetics are faster acting for quicker results.

If you have no major weed issues in the lawn, you may want to try the organic lawn foods just to maintain a healthy, thick lawn. If you do have issues like crabgrass or dandelions, synthetic fertilizers like Scotts have some of the best and easiest to use formulations for treating those problems.

If you would like to try an organic product, switch the 3rd step, (lawn food with Iron), which is applied around the 4th of July for Espoma Summer Revitalizer or Milorganite. See if you notice the difference.

Details on Espoma Lawn Care: https://www.espoma.com/product-lines/organic-lawn-fertilizers-2/

Details on Milorganite: https://www.milorganite.com/lawn-care/organic-lawn-care/organic-vs-synthetic

Happy gardening!