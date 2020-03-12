Cleveland Metroparks Cancels Upcoming Events & More

Action follows protocols implemented by Governor DeWine and CDC to limit public gatherings

The safety of Cleveland Metroparks staff, volunteers, guests and community is a top priority and Cleveland Metroparks is taking appropriate action to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Following directives from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Public Health, Cuyahoga Board of Health and the CDC to limit public gatherings, Cleveland Metroparks is closing several indoor public facilities and canceling all events and programs from March 13 until at least March 31.



Beginning March 13, the following Cleveland Metroparks indoor locations will be closed to the public:

All indoor locations at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are closed including: The RainForest, Primate, Cat & Aquatics, African Elephant Crossing, Sarah Allison Steffee Center and Wolf Lodge buildings. There will also be limited concessions.

Circle of Wildlife Carousel and 4-D Theater at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

All Nature Centers & Nature Shops: Brecksville Nature Center, Canalway Center, North Chagrin Nature Center, Rocky River Nature Center, Watershed Stewardship Center and Hinckley Lake Boathouse & Store.

Merwin’s Wharf.

Beginning March 13, all Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo upcoming programs and events are canceled until at least March 31 including:

Guests who registered for programs that required a fee between March 13 and March 31 will be refunded.



Cleveland Metroparks outdoor locations will remain open including 18 park reservations, eight golf courses and the outdoor portion of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Golf courses will be open daily on a limited schedule from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. All guests visiting Cleveland Metroparks are recommended to take preventative action when visiting the park system including self-monitoring and practicing social distancing.



For the latest information on Cleveland Metroparks coronavirus precautions visit: clevelandmetroparks.com/COVID-19.



