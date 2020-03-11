Cleveland International Film Festival Canceled

The Cleveland International Film Festival is canceled due to concerns of coronavirus in Northeast Ohio. The festival would have celebrated it's 44th anniversary and 2020 would have marked it's final year at Tower City Cinemas before moving to Playhouse Square next year. CIFF was set to take place March 25 to April 5, drawing thousands into the theaters for almost two weeks.

While we are saddened our audience will not experience #CIFF44, we understand the City’s obligation to protect the health and safety of all residents. This is a difficult time for everyone, we look forward to CIFF45 April 7 - 18, 2021 at Playhouse Square. https://t.co/LeAkK2EQsU pic.twitter.com/eTG1wW5dvT — #CIFF44 (@CIFF) March 11, 2020

