Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo Postponed

The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo scheduled for March 20-22, 2020 has been postponed as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The show will now take place in the fall of 2020 at the I-X Center.

If you have purchased a ticket to attend this show, your ticket will be accepted at either of these events:

1. Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo, Fall 2020 at Cleveland's I-X Center

2. The Great Big Home + Garden Show, February 5-14, 2021 at Cleveland's I-X Center

You may also apply the amount paid for your tickets as a donation to Habitat for Humanity.



If you prefer to receive a refund for your tickets or apply the amount you paid for your tickets as a donation to Habitat for Humanity, please click here to complete an official form.

Be safe.



- The Cleveland Home Show Team