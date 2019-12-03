Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink at Public Square Now Open

The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink is open daily through February 28th.

The skating rink offers a "cool" attraction to downtown Cleveland's premier outdoor venue, Public Square.

Tickets can be purchased on-site at the admission and skate rental kiosk located just outside of the rink near the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument. Ice skate sizes from children’s 9 to adult size 13 will be available to rent.

Visit here for more info and tickets.

Location:

3 Public Square, Cleveland, OH 44115

Normal Hours of Operation:

Friday: 3 pm – 10 pm

Saturday: Noon – 10 pm

Sunday: Noon – 8 pm

HOLIDAY HOURS OF OPERATION

December 24: Noon - 8pm

December 25: 3pm - 9pm

December 26 - 30: Noon - 10pm

December 31: Noon - 8pm

January 1: 3pm - 10pm

January 2 - 5: Noon - 10pm

January 20: Noon - 10pm

February 14: 3pm - 10pm

February 17: Noon - 10pm