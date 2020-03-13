Cirque du Soleil Crystal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cancelled

Cleveland, OH – Taking into consideration the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation for social distancing as well as the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil is cancelling its Cleveland, OH engagements, which were scheduled to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from June 24th until June 28th, 2020. Carrying out operations all over the world, Cirque du Soleil regularly updates its procedures and applies specific measures to each region of the world and to each project in order to meet the highest standards of health and safety in the evolving situation worldwide. Although this situation results from circumstances beyond its control, Cirque du Soleil apologizes for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause. The Touring Show Division at Cirque du Soleil is currently working on the next visit of one of its own shows in Cleveland, OH. All ticket holders for the cancelled CRYSTAL shows will be contacted in the near future regarding the refund process. For any other questions, please contact the Cirque du Soleil Customer Service team at 1-877-9 CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,900 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit : CirqueduSoleilentertainmentGroup.com