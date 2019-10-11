Today, We Celebrate International Day Of The Girl Child!

International Day of the Girl Child takes place today, October 11, 2019.

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations.

The observation supports more opportunity for girls, and increases awareness of inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender.

We want to remind you of all of the awesome female artists we play on Star 102, including Kelly Clarkson, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Pink, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, Joan Jett, Taylor Swift and more!

Plus, make sure you listen to Jen Toohey mornings on The Jen & Tim Show, Liz Campbell from 10am to 3pm while you're at work, and Chelsea Lyons evenings from 7pm until midnight and on The Cleveland Connection!

Way to go girls. You rock.

