Celebrate National Puppy Day

March 23, 2020
JR Eaton
Entertainment

National Puppy Day is held on March 23rd every year in the hopes of improving the lives of puppies everywhere! We could all use some cheer right now in our live so show us your puppy and dog pics on our facebook, twitter and instagram pages!

Despite the statewide stay at home order, adoption facilities are still considered essential and still up and running. The Cleveland APLCity Kennels, and County Kennels are still doing adoptions, but by appointment only. 

Find out ways you can celebrate here.

It’s National Puppy Day! How are you celebrating? #nationalpuppyday #puppies #dogs

A post shared by Star 102 - Cleveland (@star102cle) on

