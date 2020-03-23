Celebrate National Puppy Day

National Puppy Day is held on March 23rd every year in the hopes of improving the lives of puppies everywhere! We could all use some cheer right now in our live so show us your puppy and dog pics on our facebook, twitter and instagram pages!

Despite the statewide stay at home order, adoption facilities are still considered essential and still up and running. The Cleveland APL, City Kennels, and County Kennels are still doing adoptions, but by appointment only.

