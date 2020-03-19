Baker Mayfield, wife Emily, donate $50,000 to Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are donating $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The couple took to the Browns’ quarterback’s official Instagram account to make the announcement while encouraging others to donate whatever they can to help the organization fight hunger during the COVID-19 outbreak.

You can donate to the Food Bank through the Mayfield Match here.

Food bank officials say that they can provide four meals for every dollar that is donated.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters along with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse donated over 3,300 pounds of perishable food that was for scheduled arena events to the food bank with the building closed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

The Cavs also matched a financial donation made by head coach B.J. Bickerstaff to the foodbank and Children’s Hunger Alliance.