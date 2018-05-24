Journey & Def Leppard Setlist Sneak Peak
Here's What You can Expect Monday Night!
May 24, 2018
Spoiler Alert! Here's what you can expect to hear at the Q Monday night.
Def Leppard starts off with a 16 song set, and Journey plays second, belting out 18 classics.
Def Leppard Setlist from Hartford, Connecticut May 21st.
- Rocket
- Animal
- Foolin'
- When Love and Hate Collide
- Let's Get Rocked
- Armageddon It
- Rock On (David Essex cover)
- Two Steps Behind
- Man Enough
- Love Bites
- Bringin' on the Heartbreak
- Switch 625
- Hysteria
- Pour Some Sugar on Me
Encore:
- Rock of Ages
- Photograph
Journey Setlist
- Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
- Be Good to Yourself
- Only the Young
- Neal Schon Guitar Solo
- Stone in Love
- Any Way You Want It
- Lights
- Jonathan Cain Piano Solo
- Open Arms
- Who's Crying Now
- Chain Reaction
- La Do Da
- Steve Smith Drum Solo
- Neal Schon Guitar Solo #2
- Wheel in the Sky
- Faithfully
- Don't Stop Believin'
Encore:
- Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'
What a great way to top off your Memorial Day weekend, and some tickets remain for the 7pm show.