Journey & Def Leppard Setlist Sneak Peak

Spoiler Alert! Here's what you can expect to hear at the Q Monday night.

Def Leppard starts off with a 16 song set, and Journey plays second, belting out 18 classics.

Def Leppard Setlist from Hartford, Connecticut May 21st.

Rocket

Animal

Foolin'

When Love and Hate Collide

Let's Get Rocked

Armageddon It

Rock On (David Essex cover)

Two Steps Behind

Man Enough

Love Bites

Bringin' on the Heartbreak

Switch 625

Hysteria

Pour Some Sugar on Me

Encore:

Rock of Ages

Photograph

Journey Setlist

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

Be Good to Yourself

Only the Young

Neal Schon Guitar Solo

Stone in Love

Any Way You Want It

Lights

Jonathan Cain Piano Solo

Open Arms

Who's Crying Now

Chain Reaction

La Do Da

Steve Smith Drum Solo

Neal Schon Guitar Solo #2

Wheel in the Sky

Faithfully

Don't Stop Believin'

Encore:

Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

What a great way to top off your Memorial Day weekend, and some tickets remain for the 7pm show.