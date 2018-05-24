Joe Elliot of Def Leppard

Journey & Def Leppard Setlist Sneak Peak

Here's What You can Expect Monday Night!

May 24, 2018
Summer of Stars

Spoiler Alert! Here's what you can expect to hear at the Q Monday night.

Def Leppard starts off with a 16 song set, and Journey plays second, belting out 18 classics.

Def Leppard Setlist from Hartford, Connecticut May 21st.

  • Rocket
  • Animal
  • Foolin'
  • When Love and Hate Collide
  • Let's Get Rocked
  • Armageddon It
  • Rock On (David Essex cover)
  • Two Steps Behind
  • Man Enough
  • Love Bites
  • Bringin' on the Heartbreak
  • Switch 625
  • Hysteria
  • Pour Some Sugar on Me

Encore:

  • Rock of Ages
  • Photograph

Journey Setlist

  • Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
  • Be Good to Yourself
  • Only the Young
  • Neal Schon Guitar Solo
  • Stone in Love
  • Any Way You Want It
  • Lights
  • Jonathan Cain Piano Solo
  • Open Arms
  • Who's Crying Now
  • Chain Reaction
  • La Do Da
  • Steve Smith Drum Solo
  • Neal Schon Guitar Solo #2
  • Wheel in the Sky
  • Faithfully
  • Don't Stop Believin'

Encore:

  • Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

What a great way to top off your Memorial Day weekend, and some tickets remain for the 7pm show.

