WATCH: Sting & Shaggy Share Details About Their Awkward First Encounter

We have been enjoying Sting and Shaggy’s new album, 44/876, which dropped last week.



Yet, they're sort of an unlikely pairing. So what was it like when these two collaborators met for the first time? How did it happen? Sting told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that it all started when Shaggy interrupted him on stage as he performed "Roxanne."



That’s a bold move to interrupt Sting on stage, right? Of course, Sting didn't even realize it was Shaggy!



Well, they've definitely come a long way since that awkward encounter. In fact, we recently caught up with the unlikely duo to learn more about their collaboration process in this EXCLUSIVE interview:



Their collaborative album, 44/876, is now available everywhere music is sold. Click here to check it out.



44/876 includes their hit single “Don’t Make Me Wait,” which they performed during the Super Bowl LII pregame show back in January. Listen to that track below:

