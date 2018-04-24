WATCH: Shawn Mendes Weathers a Storm on the Bathroom Floor For “In My Blood” Music Video

Shawn Mendes has taken the lyrics to his hit song, “In My Blood” quite literally for the song’s music video, which was JUST released.

In the video, we see Shawn lying on the floor as the “walls are caving in” around him. He appears to weather a series of dangerous situations (a snowstorm, a rainstorm and more), as he stays on the floor for the entire video:



By the end of the music video, we see that Shawn has emerged from the period of heartache. In fact, by the end of the video the sun is shining and he’s surrounded by flowers on the ground.



“In My Blood” is the first track from his upcoming third studio album. It is the followup to 2016’s Illuminate album. Shawn hasn't shared too many details about that just yet, but we'll keep you posted.



EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes’ Gym Playlist Will Shock You

Fans (like us) are totally obsessed with Shawn’s trips to the gym. So we all swoon every time he posts a workout photo on Instagram. So there must be some intense music that accompanies his trips to the gym, right?



Well, Shawn’s answer to that very question recently shocked us:

