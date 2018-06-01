WATCH: Rachel Platten Does 1Thing to Help the World's Oceans

June is World Oceans Month. So what does Rachel Platten do to protect our oceans?

The "Fight Song" singer says that she goes swimming in the ocean a few times a week, but she also makes sure that she helps clean the beaches.

We also caught up with Liam Payne and Brett Eldredge to find out how they're working hard to protect our oceans by doing 1Thing.

​

We could definitely learn 1Thing from these stars, right?

