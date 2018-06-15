A 'Stranger Things' Video Game Is in the Works

Netflix has licensed series' rights to a video game developer.

June 15, 2018
Joe Hyer

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

From the Netflix screen to your video game screen, the Stranger Things phenomenon continues. 

It was announced this week at the E3 expo (a video game expo) in Los Angeles, that a game developer has reached a licensing deal with the streaming giant to develop a video game based on Stranger Things.

Telltale Games is working on the game, but we don't know too much about it at this point. The working title for the game is reportedly Stranger. Telltale Games says they will be announcing more details (like which consoles the game will be released for) at a later date.


So while we're waiting for more info, are we the only ones hoping that the whole game centers on Barb? #JusticeForBarb, right? 

We'll let you know when we hear more about the project. 

Tags: 
Netflix
Stranger Things
video games
gaming

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene With Andrew Zelman - June 15th WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Curtis from the Cleveland Indians WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zeldman - June 8th WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Eat Meatballs And Talk About This Weekend's St. Francis of Assisi Festival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk LaureLive 2018 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Rich Monae, An Extra In Matthew McConaughey's New Film WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes