Rod Stewart To Release 'Blood Red Roses' Album This September
The release will be Rod’s 30th studio album!
July 4, 2018
Get ready for new music from Rod Stewart. The 73-year-old superstar just revealed that he will release his 30th studio album in September.
The album, which will be titled Blood Red Roses, is due out in September, according to a report from Billboard.
Stewart, meanwhile, has a busy summer ahead of him. He is currently on a North American tour with Cyndi Lauper. Their 22-date tour will wrap on September 1 in Seattle.
An exact release date for the album has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you posted when we hear more about it.