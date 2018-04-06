The Latest Trend in Baby Names Involves IKEA Furniture!

Need help naming your baby? Head on down to IKEA!

Apparently the store famous for their unique (Scandinavian) furniture names is now helping to inspire baby names. Yeah, this may just be "most millennial" thing that we've heard all week, but it's actually kind of funny.



Parents-to-be are looking to Ikea's best-selling furniture range for inspiration on what to call their newborns https://t.co/QdNYBkmq6g — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 2, 2018

So we first heard about this trend after a post on the website BabyCentre.com went viral. The post lists IKEA baby names that they love. The author, however, admits that it's a little crazy.

"Naming your baby after IKEA furniture might seem ridiculous at first glance," the wrote. "But don’t dismiss the idea! IKEA is known for the charming Scandinavian names it gives its products and many work surprisingly well as baby names."

We hate to admit it, but there are some good name suggestions from the IKEA product line. There's "Stefan," "Tobias," and "Franklin." The author even has a suggestion to use the word, "Sommar." That is the Swedish word for summer. IKEA also has a line of summer products (like picnic baskets and beach towels) under the Sommar product line.



However, there's also names like "Malm," "Norna," and "Mydol" on the list.



Yeah, you may want to choose wisely before trading in the book of baby names for an IKEA catalog.