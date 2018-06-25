Jennifer Lopez Dances With A-Rod's Daughter to "Dinero"

If Jennifer Lopez ever needs to hire a new backup dancer she may be able to call on her boyfriend's daughter.



Lopez showed off her dance moves to "Dinero" in a video posted to Instagram by her beau, Alex Rodriguez, on Friday night. In the video we also see A-Rod's teenage daughter, Natasha, dancing while on a boat.



#dinero #tashi @jlo A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 22, 2018 at 11:34pm PDT

It sounds like 13-year-old Natasha could have a future in dance. In fact, her father responded to an Instagram user who commented on the video about Natasha's love of dance.

"Yassss you girls rock !!! Tashi is a great dancer! Don't ever let her quit!," @savylynn3.7 wrote on the video. A-Rod responded by saying, "She loves it. Ella as well."

The pair have been dating for a little more than a year. Both stars have kids of their own from previous relationships. J.Lo has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. A-Rod is father to Natasha and a 10-year-old daughter, Ella.



"Dinero," which also features DJ Khaled and Cardi B, was released earlier this spring.

