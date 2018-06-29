Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” Has Topped The Dance Music Charts

Summer & Diana Ross Both Have Entries on the Chart!

June 29, 2018
Joe Hyer

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The song may have been originally released in 1979, but it’s topping the music charts once again.

A remixed version of Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” is currently topping the dance music charts. “Hot Stuff 2018” was remixed by Dave Aude, Ralphi Rosario & Erick Ibiza and DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini, and more.

The accomplishment actually marks this Summer’s 16th number one hit on the Billboard dance club songs chart.

Donna is in good company as the legendary Diana Ross also has an entry on this week’s Dance Music chart. “I’m Coming Out”/ “Upside Down 2018,” which was remixed by Eric Kupper, Chris Cox and Stonebridge, and more came in at number 18 on this week’s chart.

A big year is underway for the music of Donna Summer, of course. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which opened in April, has been met with rave reviews so far.

Donna Summer passed away in 2012 after a battle with lung cancer. 

