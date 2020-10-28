Trump Toohey: The Bus In The 1994 Movie "Speed" Has To Stay Above What Mph?

1. Amazon is hiring 15-hundred workers in Northeast Ohio for the holidays. The jobs will start at 15-dollars per hour. What is the name of the internet video on demand service owned and operated by Amazon? Prime Video? Amazoom? Blockbuster?



Prime Video

2. Krispy Kreme is giving voters a free glazed donut on Election Day next week. They say it’s a thank you for casting a ballot. What is the name of those doughnuts that we eat by the dozen on Fat Tuesday?



Paczki

3. The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the World Series by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays last night 3-1. This would make it the second L.A. team to have won a world championship over the last month or so. Which one of their basketball teams won the first?



Lakers

4. RTA rides will be free on Election Day. In the 1994 movie Speed starring Keanu Reaves, the bomb will explode if the bus dips below what speed?



50mph

5. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged! Which Gwen Stefani song samples The Sound of Music?



Wind It Up