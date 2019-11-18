Trump Toohey: Say The Word Ralphie's Dad Says is on the Leg Lamp Box!

1. Its Wendy’s 50th birthday - so they’re celebrating with a birthday cake frosty cookie sundae. Yum! Instead of the usual round circle, Wendy’s burgers are in this shape.

Square

2. Hundreds of items from Cedar Point are going up for auction today. Details on the Jen and Tim show page. What is the color of the Cedar Point pass that is both a great deal, and will cause us to wait in line from now until 2021? Gold? Platinum? Red?

Gold

3. There will be a 20-foot Inflatable Leg Lamp on the lawn of the Christmas Story house. Can you pronounce the ‘word on the Lamp Leg Box the way Ralphie’s dad did in the movie?

FRA-GE-LAY

4. Ford v. Ferrari went #1 at the Box Office, meanwhile THIS WEEK is Frozen 2 and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood! WHAT YEAR did Mr. Rogers debut? 1968, 1972 or 1977?

1968​

5. Five Below isn’t going to be FiveBelow anymore - they’re raising prices on some items like tech products and certain toys and games. The first Five Below opened in this state. Right here in Ohio? Pennsylvania? New York?

Pennsylvania