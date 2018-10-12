Zombie Skittles Coming Out In 2019

Sadly not in time for Halloween!

October 12, 2018
Zombie Skittles are coming out and you're probably wondering what the twist is. Well, the regular flavors will still be there. But there will be a new flavor called 'rotten zombie'. It's coming out in 2019.

There's no word on what the taste is like, but apparently these treat-makers are notorious for being able to make candy which tastes like ear wax or throw up. So...yeah that's a little scary! 

