Yuengling’s Hershey’s Chocolate Beer Getting Wide Release
Chocolate beer? Much needed!
September 30, 2020
A popular chocolate beer is headed to stores for the first time. Hershey's teamed up with Yuengling Brewery last year to make the porter and it was a hit. But up until now, it was only offered in bars and restaurants. The brewery says the demand to buy it was overwhelming and so they decided to bottle it up. The porter will be sold through Valentine's Day in states currently offering Yuengling products.