You Could Be A “Puptern” And Pet Puppies For $100 An Hour

If you love petting dogs, there’s a new paid internship opportunity just for you! Texas-based restaurant and dog park MUTTS Canine Cantina has posted to Instagram announcing that they’re looking for their first-ever “puptern” – that’s puppy intern.

Basically, you’ll be paid to pet puppies at the restaurant’s new location in Forts Worth… for $100 an hour. All you have to do to apply is post a photo or video, using the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern and tagging @muttscantina, showing off your pooch-petting skills along with a caption describing why you’re the best person for the job.

Dog lovers have until November 12th to post their entries on Instagram.