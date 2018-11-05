You Could Be A “Puptern” And Pet Puppies For $100 An Hour
I'd do it for less!
If you love petting dogs, there’s a new paid internship opportunity just for you! Texas-based restaurant and dog park MUTTS Canine Cantina has posted to Instagram announcing that they’re looking for their first-ever “puptern” – that’s puppy intern.
Basically, you’ll be paid to pet puppies at the restaurant’s new location in Forts Worth… for $100 an hour. All you have to do to apply is post a photo or video, using the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern and tagging @muttscantina, showing off your pooch-petting skills along with a caption describing why you’re the best person for the job.
Dog lovers have until November 12th to post their entries on Instagram.
Show us your puppy petting skills! Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth? Post a photo or video by 11/12 that shows us your puppy petting skills and use #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina for a chance to be hired as our Puptern and get PAID $100 per hour to pet puppies at our new location! Creativity is encouraged-- tell us why you're the best fit for the position in your caption! #MUTTSFortWorth #MUTTSpuptern