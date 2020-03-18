You Can Watch Netflix With Your Friends!

Netflix is bound to get quite the boost as the world gets used to social distance and self-quarantine as coronavirus plays out. But if you’re feeling a little lonely while you’re binging, Google Chrome has a solution.

“Netflix Party,” a Google Chrome extension, lets you and your friends watch Netflix at the same time – and chat while you’re at it. Once one person picks something to watch on Netflix, they can send an “invite” link to friends to join in on the fun wherever they are. The extension also lets you share your thoughts – and memes – in real time with a chat feature.

Check out the free extension HERE, which you need the Google Chrome browser in order to use.