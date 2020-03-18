You Can Watch Netflix With Your Friends!

This sounds like a good way to pass the time!

March 18, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Netflix logo

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Netflix is bound to get quite the boost as the world gets used to social distance and self-quarantine as coronavirus plays out. But if you’re feeling a little lonely while you’re binging, Google Chrome has a solution.

“Netflix Party,” a Google Chrome extension, lets you and your friends watch Netflix at the same time – and chat while you’re at it. Once one person picks something to watch on Netflix, they can send an “invite” link to friends to join in on the fun wherever they are. The extension also lets you share your thoughts – and memes – in real time with a chat feature.

Check out the free extension HERE, which you need the Google Chrome browser in order to use. 

Tags: 
Netflix
binge

Recent Podcast Audio
What To Do With Your Kids Today, March 18th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Kristin from Perfectly Destressed - March 17th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Should We Do With Our Kids Today - 3.16.20 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Linda Carney From The St. Patrick's Day Committee WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards from UH Rainbow Gives An Updated Interview On Coronavirus WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - March 6th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes