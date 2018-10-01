You Can Buy A Bud Light Victory Fridge!
October 1, 2018
Bud Light is selling victory fridges, both small and large! Check out the page here.
Here's the description off the website:
"Introducing The Browns Victory Mini-Fridge. It’s like a full-sized Browns Victory Fridge, only smaller. Great for storing Bud Light and other beverages, like more Bud Light. It’s an ice-cold reminder of the greatest Browns win in recent history. So buy this fridge, crack open a cold one, and remember that beautiful day that the Browns put a 1 in the W column."
With Christmas coming up, it could be a cool gift for a loved one! They're currently out of stock.