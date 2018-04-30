YES! Your Cleveland Cavaliers Are Advancing In The NBA Playoffs!

The Cleveland Cavaliers are advancing in the NBA playoffs!!

LeBron James poured in 45 points yesterday to lead the Cavs to a 105-to-101 win over Indiana in game seven of their first round series.

Tristan Thompson scored 15 points and Kevin Love added 14 for the Cavaliers, who open the Eastern Conference semifinals tomorrow night against Toronto.

Watch party tickets for games 1 and 2 go on sale TODAY at 10am. Click HERE for more info.