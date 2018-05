YES! Congrats To Renee From Westlake - She TRUMPED Toohey!!

1. BEFORE WE GET ANY FURTHER INTO THE SHOW, LET ME SAY THIS…MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU. GET IT? MAY…THE 4TH? STAR WARS DAY?! ANYWAY, HARRISON FORD PLAYED THIS ROLE IN MANY OF THE MOVIES IN THE STARS WARS FRANCHISE.

HAN SOLO



2. CELINE DION HAS CONTRIBUTED A BALLED TO THE SOUNDTRACK TO ‘DEADPOOL 2’. THERE’S ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE SONG ENTITLED “ASHES”. THIS WOUDN’T BE THE FIRST TIME SHE’S HAD A SONG ON A SOUNDTRACK. HER SONG, “MY HEART WILL GO ON” IS FROM THIS, APPRENTLY EPIC, 1997 MOVIE.

TITANIC



3. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO LANCE BASS. THERE IS ONLY ONE MEMBER OF N’SYNC THAT IS YOUNGER THAN LANCE. WHO IS IT?

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE



4. THEY JUST DID SOME SERIOUS MAINTENANCE HERE IN THE PLAYHOUSESQUARE DISTRICT AS THEY CLEANED EVERY SINGLE CRYSTAL ON THE MASSIVE OUTDOOR CHANDELIER. HOW MANY CRYSTALS ON THE CHANDELIER? OVER/UNDER 5000?

UNDER 4,200



5. IT WAS REPORTED YESTERDAY. THE CLEVELAND BROWNS HAVE BEGUN A STUDY ABOUT DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT WHICH COULD INCLUDE A NEW STADIUM FOR THE BROWNS. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THE OLD STADIUM, DEMOLISHED IN 1996.

CLEVELAND MUNICIPAL STADIUM