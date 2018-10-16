WOW Air Is Permanently Ending Direct Flights Out of Cleveland

Shocking!

October 16, 2018
WOW is permentently stopping direct flights from Cleveland to other cities. Originally they were going to resume flights this spring but that has changed. 

Here's a statement from WOW themselves:

"WOW air is disappointed to confirm the cancellation of the service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport this winter, with the final flight from KEF to STL January 6, 2019 and the final flight from STL to KEF on January 7, 2019. 

Passengers booked on flights after these dates will be entitled to a full refund, or alternatively can fly with us from one of our other destinations at no additional cost. 

It has also been decided that WOW air will not resume flights from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport next year with final flights being in October, 2018."

Cleveland and Hopkins airport tried offering $500,000 a year towards marketing, but that must not have been enough. The city has yet to comment about the situation.

