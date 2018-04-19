The World's Largest Rubber Duck Is Coming To Ohio!
Quack, Mama Duck Is Coming This Summer!
The World's Largest Rubber Duck is coming to Northeast Ohio this July! It's the first time the cute duck is in the state. It'll be in Sandusky from July 12-15 for the Sandusky Festival of Sails.
The duck, also known as Mama Duck, has traveled the world and has become a sensation across the world. Here are some pictures of Mama Duck in action!
There is something so beautiful about being among the tall ships! I can't wait to join them in Sandusky, Ohio July 12-15! #mamaduck pic.twitter.com/pWH8EIbNOf— Largest Rubber Duck (@BigDuckUS) March 16, 2018
Happy Monday everyone! I hope you all have a wonderful week! PC: Ted Soqui/Corbis/Getty Images #mamaduck pic.twitter.com/xCpojx6Wa3— Largest Rubber Duck (@BigDuckUS) March 19, 2018
For more information and pictures of what the duck looks like, check out the official website of the world's largest rubber duck.