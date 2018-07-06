The World's LARGEST Bounce House is Coming to North Ridgeville!
Praise Be That We May Jump Under The Bounce House
North Ridgeville has been blessed with the world’s largest bounce house. It’s coming next weekend, July 13th-15th at Victory Sports Park (7777 Victory Lane). It’s Big Bounce America’s centerpiece that includes basketball hoops, a tough obstacle course, a kids zone and more.
The main structure is what is recognized as the largest bounce house. North Ridgeville is among a 30-state tour of 60 cities.
Prices go from 10 for toddlers to 25 for adults 16 years of age or older. Hours include 2:30-6:30 on July 13th and 9:15-7 on both the 14th and 15th. More details on tickets are up here.
It looks really dope!
#ChulaVista - are you going to Big Bounce America? It's a super-sized family-friendly event featuring the world's biggest bounce house! Come to Salt Creek Park, 2710 Otay Lakes Road, on 6/30, 7/1, 7/4, 7/7 or 7/8 & bounce away. Tix: https://t.co/ZpLasapwzJ https://t.co/vZBDzc1OFN pic.twitter.com/GNOrnw9Lpr— City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) June 29, 2018