Win A Year Of Free Coffee With Dunkin’s Halloween Costume Contest

October 18, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Jen & Tim Show

The spookiest night of the year is still a couple weeks away, but Dunkin’ wants you to get into costume now for a new contest. Before you roll your eyes about a Halloween costume contest, know that there are cash prizes as well as the chance to win a year’s worth of free coffee.

Basically Dunkin’ wants you to dress up as them for their new Halloween Costume Contest. You dress up in a costume inspired by the chain’s “donuts, coffee, lattes, and more” and share a photo of yourself wearing it on Instagram with the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest from now through November 1st.

Grand Prize winners will get $1,000 AND a year’s supply of Dunkin’ coffee and weekly winners can score a $100 Dunkin’ gift card. That’s a lot of cash and free coffee, so good luck, goblins.

The rules are up at Dunkin's website here! 

Coffee
dunkin
Halloween
costume
contest

