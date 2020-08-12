Will Smith Rebooting "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" As A Drama

Will Smith

Will Smith is working on a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot.  This time, instead of the series being a comedy, he plans to make it a drama.  The idea came from Morgan Cooper who created and directed a viral video on his Youtube in March 2019 that presented the show taking place as a drama in modern times.  Cooper will be an executive producer on the show and is also expected to co-write the script with Chris Collins. 

Will Smith
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
