Who Are Suri's Celebrity Parents?

1. MORE THAN 1,000 PAID EXTRAS ARE NEEDED FOR “THE LAST SUMMER” WHICH IS A ROMANTIC COMEDY SET TO FILM IN CLEVELAND. FILMING DATES ARE SLATED FROM MAY7TH-JUNE 7TH. NAME THIS 1983 AMERICAN CHRISTMAS COMEDY FILM, WHO USED THE CITY OF CLEVELAND FOR ITS EXTERIOR FILMING.

A CHRISTMAS STORY



2. DO YOU KNOW WHO TURNS 12 YEARS OLD TODAY? SURI. CRUISE. WHO ARE SURI’S CELEBRIYT PARENTS?

KATIE HOLMES AND TOM CRUISE



3. YOUR CLEVELAND CAVALIERS CONTINUE PLAYOFF ACTION TONIGHT AT THE Q, AS THEY FACE THIS TEAM AT 7PM.

INDIANA PACERS



4. DID YOU HEAR THIS NEWS? BIG FUN, AND B.A. SWEETIES...OPENING A STORE..TOGETHER? SUCH A MIRACLE COULD ONLY HAPPEN ON THE EAST SIDE. THE CREATION WILL BE LOCATED AT THE PINECREST DEVELOPMENT IN ORANGE VILLAGE, AND IS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN JUNE. LET’S PLAY A ROUND OF “NAME THAT VINTAGE TOY”. THESE CARDS, WERE ALSO STICKERS, AND FEATURED NAMES SUCH AS “UP CHUCK”, “POTTY SCOTTY” AND “STINKY STAN”.

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS



5. FORMER FIRST LADY BARBARA BUSH HAS PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 92 YEARS OLD. SHE, AND HER HUSBAND GEORGE H.W. BUSH, CELEBRATED 73 YEARS OF MARRIAGE IN JANUARY. WHICH SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE ACTOR, PLAYED THE ROLE OF GEORGE H.W. BUSH 31 TIMES FROM 1987 TO THE YEAR 2000.

DANA CARVEY