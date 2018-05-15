Where To Watch The Royal Wedding On TV

Cameras will be all over the castle catching every moment from the carriage ride over to the “I do’s.” Coverage begins on most networks beginning at 5am ET on Saturday with the ceremony starting promptly at 7am ET. Here’s how to watch:

ABC - Robin Roberts and David Muir will have coverage on “Good Morning America” beginning at 5am ET.

- Robin Roberts and David Muir will have coverage on “Good Morning America” beginning at 5am ET. BBC America - will livestream the event here. You can sign in with the subscription to your cable or satellite provider.

- will livestream the event here. You can sign in with the subscription to your cable or satellite provider. CBS - Live coverage begins at 4am ET with hosts Gayle King and Kevin Frazier. Tina Brown will join in later for commentary. They’re also airing the “Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle” special at 8pm ET.

- Live coverage begins at 4am ET with hosts Gayle King and Kevin Frazier. Tina Brown will join in later for commentary. They’re also airing the “Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle” special at 8pm ET. E! - Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Sarah-Jane Crawfordand Melanie Bromley will host “E! Live From The Royal Wedding” from 5am to 10am ET.

- Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Sarah-Jane Crawfordand Melanie Bromley will host “E! Live From The Royal Wedding” from 5am to 10am ET. Fox News - Chief news anchor Shepard Smith and “America’s Newsroom” anchor Sandra Smith will be live from St. George’s Chapel beginning at 6am ET. “Fox and Friends” will be live from Windsor with Ainsley Earhardt at 5am ET.

- Chief news anchor Shepard Smith and “America’s Newsroom” anchor Sandra Smith will be live from St. George’s Chapel beginning at 6am ET. “Fox and Friends” will be live from Windsor with Ainsley Earhardt at 5am ET. HBO - Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will reprise their roles as Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan to host live coverage beginning at 7:30am ET.

- Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will reprise their roles as Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan to host live coverage beginning at 7:30am ET. NBC - “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will broadcast from Windsor at 4:30am ET.

- “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will broadcast from Windsor at 4:30am ET. PBS - “The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle” will be live at 4:15am ET with Meredith Vieira, Matt Baker and Anita Rani.

- “The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle” will be live at 4:15am ET with Meredith Vieira, Matt Baker and Anita Rani. TLC - Live coverage begins at 5am ET with the premiere of “Royal Wedding Revealed” after the ceremony at 10am. Commentary will come from Randy Fenoli, Lori Allen, Monte Durham, George Kotsiopoulos and Hayley Paige.

- Live coverage begins at 5am ET with the premiere of “Royal Wedding Revealed” after the ceremony at 10am. Commentary will come from Randy Fenoli, Lori Allen, Monte Durham, George Kotsiopoulos and Hayley Paige. Movie Theaters/Live Stream: Fathom Events will air the wedding in 200 theaters across the U.S. beginning at 10am with no commercials. Besides BBC America, ABC and CBS will also have live stream coverage along with “The New York Times.”

Source