Where Are The Cleveland Browns Victory Fridges of Bud Light In Cleveland?

September 7, 2018
Cleveland.com has 7 of the 10 beer locations for the victory fridge and are still looking for the other 3! Where are they? 

  • Panini’s – Westlake
  •  Barley House – Cleveland
  • Grayton Rd. Tavern – Cleveland
  • Basement at the Lakes –Akron
  • Grindstone Taphouse – Berea
  • Merry Arts Pub – Lakewood
  • Game On – Lakewood

Apparently there are a few fridges in the stadium as well! Does that count as part of the ten? It's a bit confusing, isn't it? 

